 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Desperate search underway as tourist submersible left with hours of oxygen

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

The Titan submersible vessel, seen in an undated image by operator OceanGate Expeditions, is 21 feet (6.5 meters) long and was carrying five passengers when it went missing near the Titanic shipwreck. AFP/OceanGate Expeditions
The Titan submersible vessel, seen in an undated image by operator OceanGate Expeditions, is 21 feet (6.5 meters) long and was carrying five passengers when it went missing near the Titanic shipwreck. AFP/OceanGate Expeditions

A deep-diving tourist submersible, the Titan, has gone missing near the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic. The most crucial aspect of the situation is the limited oxygen supply remaining in the submersible.

As of now, there are approximately 40 hours of breathable air left for the five-person crew. The US Coast Guard is facing tremendous logistical challenges as they strive to locate the submersible and initiate a rescue operation.

The Titan was on a mission to explore the famous Titanic wreck when it lost contact with the chartered research ship on Sunday morning. With the vessel already more than halfway into its dive, concern over the crew's safety intensified. The search area encompasses an expanse larger than the state of Connecticut, but thus far, no results have been yielded. Additional ships and aircraft are being deployed to aid in the search efforts.

The recovery process poses its own set of challenges. Even the most skilled divers can only safely reach depths of a few hundred feet, while the submersible is located over two miles below the surface. The US Navy employs remote-operated vehicles to retrieve objects from such depths, but the ships carrying these vehicles typically move at a maximum speed of about 20 miles per hour. The Titanic wreck lies approximately 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, necessitating careful coordination and time-sensitive planning.

Among the five individuals aboard the Titan, four have been identified so far. They include Hamish Harding, a British businessman and explorer, Shahzada Dawood, a British-Pakistani businessman, and his son Suleman, as well as Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French maritime expert with extensive experience at the Titanic wreck site.

The Titan is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a company offering high-risk tours of the Titanic wreck since 2021. The submersible's occupants were embarking on a journey to the site of one of history's most renowned shipwrecks. The tragedy of the Titanic continues to captivate public interest, and misinformation about the event persists.

The exact reasons for the loss of contact between the submersible and the research vessel remain unclear. Furthermore, it is unknown whether the Titan is capable of transmitting a distress signal, adding further complexity to the rescue operation.

A massive search and rescue operation, involving both US and Canadian Coast Guard resources, is currently underway. The clock is ticking as rescue teams race against time to locate the missing tourist submersible and its crew, their lives hanging in the balance deep below the Atlantic's turbulent surface.

More From World:

US lawmakers urge Biden to address human rights concerns with Modi

US lawmakers urge Biden to address human rights concerns with Modi
Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson lambasted over 'Partygate'

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson lambasted over 'Partygate'
Chinese customs data shows highest imports of oil from Russia since 2022

Chinese customs data shows highest imports of oil from Russia since 2022
Another Palestinian succumbs to gunshot wounds; death toll rises to six

Another Palestinian succumbs to gunshot wounds; death toll rises to six
Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax crimes

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax crimes
India's Modi to tap Tesla investment in key rendezvous with Elon Musk

India's Modi to tap Tesla investment in key rendezvous with Elon Musk
Modi says no doubting India's position on Ukraine, ahead of US visit

Modi says no doubting India's position on Ukraine, ahead of US visit
Sikh group says Modi responsible for killing of Khalistani leader in Canada

Sikh group says Modi responsible for killing of Khalistani leader in Canada

Why Donald Trump did not hand over secret documents to officials

Why Donald Trump did not hand over secret documents to officials
Defence, tech on agenda as Narendra Modi heads to US

Defence, tech on agenda as Narendra Modi heads to US
Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece

Pakistan to raise coast guard behaviour with Greece
Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage

Search underway for missing sub, with 2 Pakistanis on board, heading towards Titanic wreckage
Sikh secessionist gunned down in Canada

Sikh secessionist gunned down in Canada
Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia

Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia
3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid

3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid
Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit

Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit
US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans

US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans
Marine tracking data challenges Greece govt’s statement on shipwreck

Marine tracking data challenges Greece govt’s statement on shipwreck
All eyes on Blinken's possible meeting with Xi Jinping in rare China visit

All eyes on Blinken's possible meeting with Xi Jinping in rare China visit
When is Eid ul Adha in US, Canada, UK, and Gulf nations?

When is Eid ul Adha in US, Canada, UK, and Gulf nations?
Multiple gunshots at Chicago Juneteenth event leave one dead

Multiple gunshots at Chicago Juneteenth event leave one dead