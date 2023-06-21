 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Web Desk

Netflix documentary crew faces 'hungry' sharks attack

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

The crew was on the shoot of Our Plant II
Sharks are no more welcoming, it seems, as the Netflix crew for David Attenborough's documentary Our Planet II was attacked by Tiger sharks in the Pacific Ocean, north of Hawaii.

Narrating the life-threatening incident to Radio Times, the director-cum-producer Toby Nowlan revealed that the crew was tasked to film the Laysan albatross's maiden flight with planned underwater shots for the documentary.

"This' v' of water came streaming towards us, and this tiger shark leapt at the boat and bit huge holes in it. The whole boat exploded," Nowlan added.

"We were trying to get it away, and it wasn't having any of it. It was horrific. That was the second shark that day to attack us," the producer explained, adding sharks' behaviour is "extremely unusual."

"They were incredibly hungry, so there might not have been enough natural food, and they were just trying anything

they came across in the water," the director continued.

"They were only about a half mile from land and made it safely ashore but later sent out a small rubber dinghy, Nowlan said, which was also attacked and had its motor knocked out, this time by giant trevallies, fish which can weigh up to 132-pounds."

Speaking to The Sun, the series producer Huw Cordey said, "It was like something out of Jaws."

"The original idea was to do an underwater shoot with the tiger sharks waiting in the shallows at Laysan. But the first day the tiger sharks were around, the crew got into these inflatable boats – and two sharks attacked them," Cordey added.

"Suffice to say, they didn't get any underwater shots."

