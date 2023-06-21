 
world
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Fire sparked by e-bike lithium batteries kills 4 in New York

A heap of burned e-motorcycles can be seen in this picture taken on June 21, 2023. — Twitter/FDNY
A fire, sparked after an e-bike lithium batteries explosion in a parking place, killed at least four people and seriously injured two others in Chinatown, New York, taking the number of these incidents to 108th.

The fire was reported to be broken out overnight in a maintenance shop for electric bicycles and scooters, on the ground floor of a building in the city.

A large pile of blackened two-wheelers was seen strewn outside the charred facility on Tuesday, in a photo posted by New York Fire Department on their official Twitter account.

Speaking at a press conference, the city’s fire commissioner, Laura Kavanagh, said four people had died and two were seriously injured.

"It is very clear that this was caused by lithium-ion batteries and e-bikes," she said while adding that the “store had previously been cited for safety violations.”

According to the city’s fire department, it is the 108th such fire so far this year in New York, with a total toll of 66 injured and 13 dead, including Tuesday’s victims.

Back in April, a woman, 19 and her seven-year-old brother were killed in a similar fire incident in the borough of Queens.

Fires related to e-bikes and scooters in New York have grown exponentially in recent years, from 44 in 2020 to 220 last year, as residents buy more of the electric devices — especially for the city´s highly popular meal delivery services.

Batteries are more likely to combust if they are of poor quality or older age, or if they are packed together during charging.

When they ignite, "there is so much fire created that it can often be too late as soon as the fire has begun," Kavanaugh said.

