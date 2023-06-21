 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles pauses Cardiff show for pregnant woman going to the toilet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Harry Styles halts Cardiff show for pregnant woman as she goes to the toilet, also helps name her baby
Harry Styles halts Cardiff show for pregnant woman as she goes to the toilet, also helps name her baby 

During his sold-out Love On Tour concert at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, popstar Harry Styles paused his performance to allow a pregnant woman named Sian and her partner Elliot to use the restroom.

The 29-year-old singer had noticed the couple earlier when they threw a cup with the words 'name our baby' written on it onto the stage during a break in the show. Styles was delighted to oblige.

Prior to addressing the "name our baby" cup thrown onstage by Sian and Elliot during his concert, Styles paused the performance to allow Sian to quickly use the restroom without missing any part of the show.

He told the crowd: 'I think we all agree that it's important that Sian goes for a wee don't we?'

The Sign of the Times singer then said: “Do you know what I'm gonna do this one time? You go for a wee, I'm gonna stall”

While waiting for Sian to return, Harry engaged with fans in the audience, even conversing with one individual about their recent failed MOT.

As soon as he spotted Sian returning to her spot, he cheered and proceeded to ask the couple about the names they were considering for a boy and a girl.

After conversing with the couple about potential baby names, Harry enlisted the help of the audience to choose from the options of Stevie, Harley, Rafe, and Caleb. The loudest cheer was received by the name Stevie.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence’ parents attend premiere of R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ video

Jennifer Lawrence’ parents attend premiere of R-rated comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’
Harrison Ford remembers Amrish Puri as 'sophisticated, charming' man

Harrison Ford remembers Amrish Puri as 'sophisticated, charming' man
Meghan Markle has no ‘lived experience’ to upkeep ‘holier-than-thou’ life

Meghan Markle has no ‘lived experience’ to upkeep ‘holier-than-thou’ life
Maya Hawke shares thoughts on Robin's character arc in Stranger Things

Maya Hawke shares thoughts on Robin's character arc in Stranger Things
Dan Stevens joins 'Solar Opposites' as replacement for Justin Roiland video

Dan Stevens joins 'Solar Opposites' as replacement for Justin Roiland
Bebe Rexha fan breaks silence, reveals motive behind phone throw

Bebe Rexha fan breaks silence, reveals motive behind phone throw
The Bachelorette season 20 introduces Charity Lawson's romantic journey

The Bachelorette season 20 introduces Charity Lawson's romantic journey
Meghan Markle’s career is hanging on the threads of ‘a morbid curiosity’

Meghan Markle’s career is hanging on the threads of ‘a morbid curiosity’
Jennifer Aniston ignores death of 'Friends' co-actor

Jennifer Aniston ignores death of 'Friends' co-actor

Holly Willoughby sends a strong message to haters with latest post

Holly Willoughby sends a strong message to haters with latest post
Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’ video

Samuel L. Jackson commends ‘strong’ Brie Larson for being ‘genuine’
Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry

Prince Harry is ‘hanging’ Prince William out to dry
Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral video

Prince William shows off his table football skills, video goes viral
Princess Beatrice is pregnant?

Princess Beatrice is pregnant?
Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle

Kesha reveals how she manages her mental health amid legal battle
Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video video

Prince Harry wins hearts with his remarks about Prince William in unearthed video
Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene video

Tom Cruise reminisces about his iconic ‘Risky Business’ dance scene
Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner

Sofia Vergara looks sensational in neon green as she grabs dinner
Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two

Carrie Bradshaw's journey continues in 'And Just Like That' season two
Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Missy Elliott encourages openness about mental health, reflects on her wellness journey

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby

Whitney Cummings, stand-up star, reveals she's pregnant with her first baby