Kate Middleton drops jaws as she arrives at rainy Wimbledon with umbrella

Kate Middleton, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, didn't let the rain down her spirits as she made her highly anticipated debut at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles and in high spirits as she arrived at Wimbledon to cheer on British tennis players.

Prince William's wife Kate dropped jaws in a smart pleated white skirt and mint blazer. The cheerful princess appeared taking shelter under an umbrella while enjoying Katie Boulter's game at rainy Wimbledon.

Kate showed off her style credentials in a smart blazer, layered over a pleated midi dress. The mother-of-three completed her ensemble with sky-high court shoes, a Mulberry bag, a bracelet by Sezane and Shyla earrings.

The 41-year-old, who is tennis fan, joined former player Laura Robson to watch a little of the action ahead of the ceremony, sitting in the crowd to cheer on Katie playing against Daria Saville.

Kate quickly took shelter beneath a Wimbledon umbrella, before play was halted due to the showers.

Prince Kate is se to meet her close friend and tennis icon Roger Federer as he is honoured in a special ceremony at the club.