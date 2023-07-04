 
menu menu menu

Anthony Mackie wants to reunite with Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023


Anthony Mackie has expressed interest in teaming up with his longtime Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan and possibly bringing in Chris Hemsworth to add some excitement to the mix.

On Wednesday, Mackie told Inverse: "I would like for the three of us to get in a situation with [Chris] Hemsworth. I think the four of us would literally cause so much havoc."

In the 2014 sequel to Captain America, titled Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie made his Marvel debut as Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, alongside Chris Evans, who portrayed Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America.

Throughout his various appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie has predominantly shared the screen with Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan.

Stan has played Bucky Barnes, also known as Winter Soldier, since the release of the first Captain America movie in 2011.

Although Mackie and Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor) have co-starred in several Avengers movies, their characters have not had many on-screen interactions.

While Chris Evans' tenure as Captain America seemingly came to an end in Endgame, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Chris Hemsworth are all slated to reprise their superhero roles.

Mackie will star in Captain America: Brave New World, Stan will appear in the ensemble movie Thunderbolts, and Hemsworth is set to return as the God of Thunder, although an official project announcement has not yet been made.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Johnny Depp comes out in support of daughter Lily-Rose

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert

Pregnant Taylor Swift fan creates scene at Cincinnati concert
Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

Kensington Palace policy on Kate Middleton sees major change

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub video

'Hollywood flop' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using other connections after A-lister's snub
Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns

Jennifer Lopez defends launch of her alcohol brand, addresses fans' concerns
‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt

‘Can’t ruin my vibe today’: Halle Berry celebrates 4th of July with beau Van Hunt
The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’

The New Boy director calls Cate Blanchett ‘a rock star’
Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev reveals how her boyfriend supported her for upcoming movie, The Out-Laws
Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Kate Hudson poses with fiancé Danny Fujikawa at Giorgio Armani Show

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘flagship product’ is ‘unflattering revelations’
Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Meghan and Harry threatened with legal action over Netflix documentary

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43

Olympian snowboarder Jenny Jones gives birth to baby boy at 43
Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about Doctor Strange return in 2024
King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation

King Charles faces protest ahead of Scottish coronation
JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony

JAY-Z's mother, Gloria Carter, weds Roxanne Wiltshire in a star-studded New York City ceremony
Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies

Andy Cohen celebrates 4th of July with kids, shares adorable selfies
The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol

The Weeknd reflects on the end of his controversial HBO series, The Idol
Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch video

Jennifer Garner gives special shout-out to Jackie Chan over his iconic career: Watch