 
menu menu menu

Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Chandu Champion is going to be a sportsdrama, directed by Kabir khan
'Chandu Champion' is going to be a sportsdrama, directed by Kabir khan

The heartthrob of India, Kartik Aaryan has teased his beloved fans with his upcoming new project, Chandu Champion.

Kartik, taking it to his Instagram, shared a poster of Chandu Champion and announced the release date of his next film, directed by Kabir Khan.

With the name and the poster, one gets an idea that the film is going to be a sports drama.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wrote in the caption: “Chandu nahi… Champion hai main… #ChanduChampion – 14th June 2024.”

As per India Today, the plot of the film revolves around the life journey of a sportsman who never gives up. The tagline on the poster also read: “The true story of a man who refused to surrender.”

The shooting of Kartik’s film will commence next year.

This is going to be the first time Kartik, Kabir, and Sajid Nadiadwala will be joining hands for a film.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is now emerging as a new talent in India. His latest film, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani is winning the hearts of viewers in cinemas.

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal' teaser releases: WATCH
Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Rohit Saraf spills beans about Shahid Kapoor's 'Ishq Vishk' sequel

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon team up again after 'Dilwale' for 'Do Patti'
'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports

'The Family Man' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take year-long break: Reports
Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house

Kriti Sanon 'shifts the gear' as she launches her very own production house
Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice

Kajol regrets NOT paying attention to Shah Rukh Khan's THIS advice
Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards

Jemima Khan's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' bags 4 UK film awards
'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film

'Jee Le Zaraa': Katrina Kaif to remain part of Farhan Akhtar's road-trip film
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' teaser to release on THIS date
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Trailer out now
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest collab with B Praak disappoint fans
Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury while shooting for project in Los Angeles
Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Siddharth
Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's 'OMG 2' first look unveiled
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer to release with 'Mission Impossible 7' in theatres
'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

'Gadar 2': Nana Patekar turns voiceover artist for film

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor receives invite to Dior's Autumn-Winter show in Paris
Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post

Dulquer Salmaan leave fans worried after dropping mysterious post