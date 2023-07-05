Kartik Aaryan teases fans with his next ambitious project 'Chandu Champion'

'Chandu Champion' is going to be a sportsdrama, directed by Kabir khan

The heartthrob of India, Kartik Aaryan has teased his beloved fans with his upcoming new project, Chandu Champion.

Kartik, taking it to his Instagram, shared a poster of Chandu Champion and announced the release date of his next film, directed by Kabir Khan.

With the name and the poster, one gets an idea that the film is going to be a sports drama.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wrote in the caption: “Chandu nahi… Champion hai main… #ChanduChampion – 14th June 2024.”

As per India Today, the plot of the film revolves around the life journey of a sportsman who never gives up. The tagline on the poster also read: “The true story of a man who refused to surrender.”



The shooting of Kartik’s film will commence next year.

This is going to be the first time Kartik, Kabir, and Sajid Nadiadwala will be joining hands for a film.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is now emerging as a new talent in India. His latest film, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani is winning the hearts of viewers in cinemas.