FIA arrests 5 Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to 7 years

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

|July 05, 2023

An Israeli woman holds a flag by Damascus gate just outside Jerusalems Old City June 15, 2021. — Reuters
  • Cases registered under Passport Act and Emigration Ordinance.
  • Suspects traveled to Israel via other countries on European passports. 
  • Raids for arrest of remaining suspects underway.

KARACHI: Five Pakistanis who worked in Israel for up to seven years were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) crime circle in Mirpur Khas for illegally migrating to Israel.

The arrested suspects are among the eight Pakistanis booked in five cases under the sections of the Passport Act 1974 and the Emigration Ordinance 1979.

Raids for the arrest of the remaining suspects are being made.

As per details, the suspects illegally migrated to Israel by traveling through different countries like Turkey, Kenya, and Sri Lanka, and found employment there.

They entered Israel on a European visa through Jordan, with the help of an Israeli agent, with each of them paying Rs300,000 to Rs400,000.

The arrested suspects, identified as Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Noor, Kamran Siddiqui, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Anwer, worked as helpers and car washers in Tel Aviv for four to seven years.

They used to send money back to their families in Pakistan through Western Union.

The suspects used to visit Pakistan on a connecting flight from Jordan and Dubai to Karachi airport. 

