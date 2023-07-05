 
Tom Cruise reveals he did his ‘own hair and makeup’ while filming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise revealed he had to learn to do his own hair and makeup while filming the action-packed blockbuster film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

During the Sydney premiere of the action-thriller, the Top Gun actor’s co-star Hayley Atwell disclosed the star had to get ready for the shoot himself at times as crew members could not be on the shoot location due to the Covid pandemic.

The Black Mirror actor said, “There was, at one point, I think that he was doing his own hair and makeup because we were in the middle of the pandemic.”

“He was moving massive props just trying to help out to save time,” she added.

The interviewer hailed Cruise for his efforts during the film shoot so that it would not become the reason to halt filming of the seventh installment of the hit franchise.

Cruise chimed in to share that he once teased the hair and makeup department via Zoom about cutting his own hair. “I took the scissors out because I was going to cut my hair,” the actor said.

“[The hairdresser] said, ‘Stop, stop, stop!.’ I said, ‘Look, there's this little part right here.’ I started cutting my hair... She was having a heart attack,” Cruise recalled.

The handsome hunk then shared that he was just having “a bit of fun” and was only “trying to make everyone laugh” on set.

The action-packed thriller will hit the theaters on July 12th, 2023 with Part two of the movie slated to be released in 2024.

