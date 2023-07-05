 
menu menu menu

One dead as rare summer storm wreaks havoc in Netherlands

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

A man walks his dog by uprooted trees following a storm in Haarlem, on July 5, 2023. — AFP
A man walks his dog by uprooted trees following a storm in Haarlem, on July 5, 2023. — AFP

At least one person was killed and several others sustained injuries after a rare summer storm with winds of up to 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour hit the Netherlands on Wednesday.

According to the police, a 51-year-old woman died in Haarlem after a tree fell on the car she was in. Meanwhile, people across much of the country were told to stay indoors and travel was severely disrupted.

Several people sustained injuries as dozens of trees were toppled by the storm, damaging cars and houseboats along the city's canals in Amsterdam, Reuters reported.

The National Meteorology Institute sent its highest code red storm warning to residents of the Noord-Holland province, which includes Amsterdam, urging them not to leave their homes and to note emergency service numbers for life-threatening situations only.

Strongest storm since January 2018

The storm, named Poly, is the Netherlands' worst ever during the summer months and its strongest overall since January 2018, weather agency Weeronline said.

Heavy storms in the Netherlands usually occur between October and April. The last heavy summer storm was in 2015 and was the first in over a century.

The summer storm is causing much damage as trees are heavy with leaves and many of them have become brittle during an unusually long dry spell in May and June.

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs, cancelled more than 400 flights, a spokesperson said, with traffic expected to be limited until at least 4pm local time (1400 GMT).

Train operators NS and Arriva halted all services in the country's north, and a highway north of Amsterdam was closed due to falling trees.

The storm will move east over the north of the country and is expected to become less intense during the afternoon. 

More From World:

Who is Philadelphia shooting suspect Kimbrady Carriker?

Who is Philadelphia shooting suspect Kimbrady Carriker?
Radioactive: South Korea softens stance on Fukushima water release

Radioactive: South Korea softens stance on Fukushima water release
Philadelphia shooting: What do we know about victims so far?

Philadelphia shooting: What do we know about victims so far?
Heavy rains, severe flooding kills 15 in China, causing thousands to flee

Heavy rains, severe flooding kills 15 in China, causing thousands to flee
Independence day shootings leave near dozen dead in US

Independence day shootings leave near dozen dead in US
Dangerously close: Picnickers escape shark attack as it swims past them video

Dangerously close: Picnickers escape shark attack as it swims past them
White House drug scandal: Did Hunter Biden smuggle cocaine to West Wing?

White House drug scandal: Did Hunter Biden smuggle cocaine to West Wing?
Israel pounds Gaza with air strikes amid pullout of troops from Jenin

Israel pounds Gaza with air strikes amid pullout of troops from Jenin
Monday becomes hottest day ever recorded, says US climate data

Monday becomes hottest day ever recorded, says US climate data
Woman found alive after days of being stuck in mud

Woman found alive after days of being stuck in mud
Judge restricts Biden admin's social media communications

Judge restricts Biden admin's social media communications
Secret Service probes suspected cocaine discovered at White House

Secret Service probes suspected cocaine discovered at White House
Taliban order to shut down beauty parlours in Afghanistan

Taliban order to shut down beauty parlours in Afghanistan
Tel Aviv attack leaves 7 hurt as Israel continues operation in West Bank

Tel Aviv attack leaves 7 hurt as Israel continues operation in West Bank
July 4: Two out of three Americans don't know true meaning of Independence Day

July 4: Two out of three Americans don't know true meaning of Independence Day
UN to hold urgent meeting on Holy Quran desecration after Pakistan's request

UN to hold urgent meeting on Holy Quran desecration after Pakistan's request
Last leisure: Titan riders likely listened to music, watched sea life before implosion

Last leisure: Titan riders likely listened to music, watched sea life before implosion
Mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, leaves 3 dead

Mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, leaves 3 dead