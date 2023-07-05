Scottish actor Brian Cox reveals surprising fan requests and love for singing

Brian Cox, a Scottish actor has recently revealed the surprising thing that fans ask him.

The Succession star also revealed that he loves to sing.

The 77-year-old, who starred with Logan Roy in HBO's Succession sings jingles for commercials and is considered to be the voice of fast food franchise Macdonald.

In an interview with People Magazine, Brian said, "I sing all the time. I sing in the shower. I'd like to sing more professionally - it's joyous," adding "I am going to do more voiceover work for McDonald's on Friday.

The actor lamented that fans never ask him to sing.

While expressing that Human beings are so weird he stated that, "Fans are more interested in me telling them to f---off(like Logan).

Cox has also starred in the new movie Prisoner's Daughter.

He also revealed that he recently went to Turkiye and Caicos and did some fishing.

Recalling the season 4 Succession premiere in New York City, he said, "We knew it was going to be our last season. We had a big group dance which I Iead."

Succession can be streamed on Max and Prisoner's Daughter is also available on all major streaming platforms.