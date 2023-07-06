Mexico bus accident leaves 27 dead, 12 in critical condition

Tragic bus crash claims 25 lives in Mexico's Oaxaca state. Twitter

A tragic accident took place in southern Mexico's Oaxaca state when a passenger bus lost control and careened off the road, plunging into a deep gully.

The crash occurred in the mountainous area of Magdalena Penasco, known for its remote communities and treacherous winding roads. Preliminary reports suggest that as many as 27 passengers lost their lives in this devastating incident.

Oaxaca state's Interior Secretary Jesús Romero shared, "We deeply regret the accident that occurred in Magdalena Penasco." Governor Salomon Jara expressed his condolences, saying, "Our government personnel are already working on the rescue operation and to provide all the support to the injured people."

Witnesses and police images shared on social media reveal the horrific aftermath, with the bus overturned and the passenger compartment crushed. The extent of the damage highlights the severity of the crash and the challenges faced by rescuers in locating survivors.

This tragic event serves as a somber reminder of the dangers faced on the region's roads, especially in areas with rugged terrain. The local authorities will investigate the cause of the accident to understand what led to the bus losing control and careening into the gully.

As the affected communities mourn their loss, efforts are underway to rescue any remaining survivors and provide support to the injured. The priority now lies in ensuring the well-being of the survivors and offering assistance to the families who have lost their loved ones in this heartbreaking incident.