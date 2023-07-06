 
Users rush to post memes on Threads depicting Twitter's 'death' as new app goes live

By
Tech desk

July 06, 2023

The Instagram users rushed to the newly launched platform, Threads, and posted memes depicting Twitter's "death" as Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk with the prestine app.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, officially rolled out the new app being called Twitter "killer", which aims to compete with its real-time conversations.

With a familiar layout resembling the microblogging site, the rival app Threads allows users to follow their favorite creators, build a loyal following. As soon as the app went live, it was flooded with memes.

Have a look at some of the reactions here: 

The app's launch comes at a time when Twitter is facing its own challenges.

Recently, the social media platform experienced an outage followed by the implementation of temporary limits on users' tweet consumption.

