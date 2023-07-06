 
menu menu menu

Why depression in patients with traumatic brain injury is 'hard to treat'

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

A representational image showing a human skull with the structure of the brain emanating lighting. — Pixabay/File
A representational image showing a human skull with the structure of the brain emanating lighting. — Pixabay/File

A new study has suggested that patients with depression caused by a traumatic brain injury (TBI) cannot be treated conventionally such as medications and therapy as it is different in people suffering from depression but having no history of TBI.

The research — published in the journal Science Translational Medicine — underlines how depression can be differently treated in different people having TBI with no response to medications and therapy.

"We have believed for a long time that TBI after depression is somehow different, but we have never proven it," said Dr Shan Siddiqi, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, who co-led the study.

Dr Jesse Fann, professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine, said: "The new research benefited from improvements in imaging technology. Previous research looking at how TBI affects the brain relied on less sensitive brain imaging technology."

Therefore, some of the mental changes that occur after TBI, relating to mood, were overlooked.

The scientists found that despite the same brain circuits' association with depression in both kinds of people, it affected in different ways citing their neural activity.

"This depression is being driven by something different in the brain," said Dr Matthew Peters, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Johns Hopkins Medicine, who was also with the research.

"People with a TBI are nearly eight times more likely to have depression than people without one. They're also less likely to receive any kind of treatment for depression," Siddiqi stated.

"However, it also may be that traditional depression treatments — medication and psychotherapy — don’t work as well in people with TBI," he remarked.

The research team also stated that a type of therapy called transcranial magnetic stimulation, which stimulates nerves in the brain, could be a promising treatment for depression related to TBI when conventional methods don’t work.

Peters said: "You can both turn on and turn off the neurons that you’re stimulating and for this reason, transcranial magnetic stimulation could offer a more pointed treatment for either overactive or underactive brain circuits."

As researchers explore ways for effective treatment, Fann said: "We cannot think about depression following TBI in the same way as we think about depression in other populations."

More From Health:

What you should know about 'leaky gut syndrome'

What you should know about 'leaky gut syndrome'
Widely prescribed medicines for back pain may not benefit people: study

Widely prescribed medicines for back pain may not benefit people: study
Life lesson: How a miracle drug helped Pakistani man defeat cancer

Life lesson: How a miracle drug helped Pakistani man defeat cancer

'Chronic patients should avoid spicy food on Eid'

'Chronic patients should avoid spicy food on Eid'
No smoke sans fire: Rising vape deaths spark alerts amid vaporous evidence

No smoke sans fire: Rising vape deaths spark alerts amid vaporous evidence
Want to lose weight Elon Musk style? It's no rocket science

Want to lose weight Elon Musk style? It's no rocket science
Pfizer discontinues daily weight-loss drug over liver toxicity concerns

Pfizer discontinues daily weight-loss drug over liver toxicity concerns
CDC on high alert as local malaria cases detected after 20 years in US

CDC on high alert as local malaria cases detected after 20 years in US
Can psychedelics unlock critical powers in your brain?

Can psychedelics unlock critical powers in your brain?
Is the world ready for this new virus after COVID?

Is the world ready for this new virus after COVID?
Nine dead in Pindi, Islamabad amid unrelenting heatwave

Nine dead in Pindi, Islamabad amid unrelenting heatwave
Are Americans ready for lab-grown chicken meat?

Are Americans ready for lab-grown chicken meat?
Scared of statins’ side effects? There's a safer alternative for fighting LDL

Scared of statins’ side effects? There's a safer alternative for fighting LDL
Hope grows hair as scientists say skin moles may reverse baldness

Hope grows hair as scientists say skin moles may reverse baldness
Why trendy red light therapy not getting green signal from experts

Why trendy red light therapy not getting green signal from experts
Do you stay up late? These research findings should concern you

Do you stay up late? These research findings should concern you
Beware of symptomless anxiety? Here's what you can do to avoid it

Beware of symptomless anxiety? Here's what you can do to avoid it
This power napping technique can age-proof your brain

This power napping technique can age-proof your brain