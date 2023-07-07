Princess Lilibet wears Charlotte's dress, Harry's toddler shoes for outing with father?

Royal fans went wild for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet’s traditional dress during her latest outing with father in Montecito.

Some fans have shared their delight for Lilibet’s outfit and knee socks, that are similar to Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte’s look, and even spotted that Prince Archie's sister's red shoes resemble ones once worn by her father Prince Harry.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two-year-old daughter was caught on camera at the Independence Day parade in Montecito just hours before her grandfather King Charles III attended his second Coronation ceremony in Edinburgh.



Meghan's daughter was giving royal vibes as she rocked a patterned blue dress, white socks and red shoes, and was seen peering out at the motorcade as it passed during the California celebration on July 4.



Her look was similar to the one worn by Princess Charlotte as she bid farewell to Canada alongside Prince George, and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, following an eight-day tour of the country in 2016.

Charlotte was 16 months old when she wore a pretty patterned navy and white dress, teamed with red shoes and a matching cardigan, as well as white tights.

Lilibet's classic dress also appeared to be a nod to her father, with her red Mary Jane style shoes resembling the same ones worn by Prince Harry as a child in the mid-1980s.

Lilibet's not the first in the royal family to channel Harry's style. In 2017, Charlotte also sported red buckle shoes that looked exactly like the pair her uncle wore as a toddler for a photo shoot at Highgrove House in 1986.

