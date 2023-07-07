 
menu menu menu

Princess Lilibet wears Charlotte's dress, Harry's toddler shoes for outing with father?

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Princess Lilibet wears Charlottes dress, Harrys toddler shoes for outing with father?

Royal fans went wild for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet’s traditional dress during her latest outing with father in Montecito.

Some fans have shared their delight for Lilibet’s outfit and knee socks, that are similar to Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte’s look, and even spotted that Prince Archie's sister's red shoes resemble ones once worn by her father Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two-year-old daughter was caught on camera at the Independence Day parade in Montecito just hours before her grandfather King Charles III attended his second Coronation ceremony in Edinburgh.

Meghan's daughter was giving royal vibes as she rocked a patterned blue dress, white socks and red shoes, and was seen peering out at the motorcade as it passed during the California celebration on July 4.

Her look was similar to the one worn by Princess Charlotte as she bid farewell to Canada alongside Prince George, and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, following an eight-day tour of the country in 2016.

Charlotte was 16 months old when she wore a pretty patterned navy and white dress, teamed with red shoes and a matching cardigan, as well as white tights. 

Lilibet's classic dress also appeared to be a nod to her father, with her red Mary Jane style shoes resembling the same ones worn by Prince Harry as a child in the mid-1980s.

Lilibet's not the first in the royal family to channel Harry's style. In 2017, Charlotte also sported red buckle shoes that looked exactly like the pair her uncle wore as a toddler for a photo shoot at Highgrove House in 1986.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio video

Gigi Hadid steps out for pal's birthday after partying with Leonardo DiCaprio

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify video

Meghan Markle is feeling ‘utterly humiliated’ by Spotify
Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours video

Gigi Hadid likes 'attention' she gets from Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight

Ryan Murphy sends threat of lawsuit to Writers Guild Strike captain Warren Leight
Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of

Tracy Chapman amazed as Luke Combs' version of "Fast Car" soars to number one on country charts
Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week video

Cardi B turns heads with her bold fashion sense amid Paris Fashion Week
Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie

Billie Eilish's song 'What was I made for' to feature in Barbie movie
Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention

Cardi B's humorous exit with her security guard after Paris Fashion Week show captures attention
Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions video

Ben Affleck agrees to sign postnup to keep Jennifer Lopez 'happy' amid tensions
Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity' video

Josie Gibson at center of tug of war between Strictly Come Dancing and I'm A Celebrity'
Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep

Cruz Beckham joins family tradition with new tattoo on his right bicep
Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry

Kendall Jenner shines in glamorous campaign for Messika Jewelry
Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’

Olivia Rodrigo dishes her celebrity crush ‘of all time’
Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho

Billie Piper leaves fans spellbound with her chic appearance at launch of Manzi's Soho
Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Victoria Beckham to be part of 'Spice Girls' upcoming renunion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ‘re-strategize’: ‘May not stay relevant for long’
Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours video

Thomas Markle friend rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours
Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand video

Dua Lipa signs a big money deal with a luxury brand