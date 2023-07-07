US condemns brutal attack on Russian journalist, lawyer in Chechnya

Yelena Milashina is sitting after receiving healthcare at a Moscow hospital on July 5, 2023. Novaya Gazeta

The US State Department has expressed its strong condemnation of a brutal attack on a prominent Russian journalist and a lawyer during their visit to Chechnya.

Yelena Milashina, an award-winning investigative journalist from Novaya Gazeta, and lawyer Aleksandr Nemov were subjected to a vicious assault by armed men, resulting in severe injuries. The US government has called for a transparent investigation into the incident and emphasised the need for justice to be served.

The attack took place while Milashina and Nemov were en route to attend the sentencing of Zarema Musayeva, a Chechen opposition activist. The assault prevented them from fulfilling their mission, leading to concerns about the safety of journalists and the erosion of press freedom in Russia.

Speaking about the incident, Milashina described the terrifying ordeal: "It was a classic kidnapping.... They pinned our driver down, threw him out of his car, got in, bent our heads down, tied my hands, knelt me down there, and put a gun to my head."

The chilling account underscores the grave danger they faced and the need for swift action.

The State Department's statement highlighted the pattern of violence against investigative journalists in Russia, which has often gone unchecked by the authorities. The US government criticised Russia for violating its international human rights obligations and urged for a thorough and transparent investigation into the attack.

Concerns about the situation in Chechnya and the safety of individuals critical of the government have been raised before. Chechen officials, including Ramzan Kadyrov, who heads the region and is an ally of President Vladimir Putin, have openly threatened members of the Yangulbayev family, branding them as "terrorists." The hostile environment in the region adds to the risks faced by journalists like Milashina, who have exposed human rights abuses and political persecution.

The attack on Milashina and Nemov has garnered international attention and calls for justice. It serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by journalists in their pursuit of truth and the need to protect press freedom. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases in response to the incident, but concerns persist about the overall safety of journalists and the country's commitment to upholding human rights.

The assault on these individuals underscores the importance of ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. It also highlights the urgency of creating an environment where journalists can carry out their crucial work without fear of violence or retribution.