Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

Protesters evade tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces during a protest by the border fence with Israel east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 4, 2023. — AFP
Israeli forces martyred two innocent Palestinians Friday during a brutal military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, as days of violence continue to spiral with the international community urging calm and de-escalate the tensions, reported AFP.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli forces martyred two people and injured three others as the occupying forces launched their aggression.

The Israeli forces entered Nablus with the intention of arresting two individuals in a West Bank earlier this month, which resulted in no casualties.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the deceased as Khairi Shaheen, 34, and Hamza Maqbul, 32, who were martyred during an exchange of fire with the occupying forces.

Witnesses reported that Israeli troops had surrounded a house in Nablus' Old City after entering the area in the morning with the Israeli army also confirming the attack.

Nablus is known as a stronghold for armed Palestinian groups in the northern West Bank.

A masked Palestinian protester throws stones during clashes with Israeli forces in the centre of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on July 4, 2023. — AFP
The fatal attacks also come after the Israelis martyred a youth days ago in a fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The operation in the Jenin refugee camp lasted over 48 hours and resulted in the deaths of twelve Palestinians and one Israeli soldier before concluding Wednesday.

Explosions from Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip were heard while its forces withdrew from Jenin in the occupied West Bank after two days of violence, in what is being categorised as one of the biggest military operations in years.

The international community has called for an end to the violence and for both sides to return to the negotiating table to find a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing since the Six-Day War of 1967, with Israel occupying the West Bank, home to around 490,000 Israelis living in settlements considered illegal under international law.

The Palestinians, who desire their own independent state, demand Israel withdraw from all land occupied in the Six-Day War and dismantle all Jewish settlements.

However, Netanyahu has pledged to "strengthen settlements" and has shown no interest in reviving peace talks, which have been inactive since 2014.

The ongoing violence has claimed a number of lives including Palestinian civilians.

