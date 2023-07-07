 
menu menu menu

Leqembi launched: First of kind anti Alzheimer's drug gets FDA go-ahead

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

A representational image of an old man can be seen sitting in front of the oldage window. — Unsplash/File
A representational image of an old man can be seen sitting in front of the oldage window. — Unsplash/File

After the third phase of clinical trials of hundreds of patients showed promising results in slowing the disease progression, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi Thursday, reported NBC News.

It has been the first time that a drug responsible for slowing down dementia-causing disease has been granted approval.

"I don't think we can understate the significance of this moment," said Donna Wilcock, the assistant dean of biomedicine at the University of Kentucky.

According to Alzheimer’s Association which praised the decision, about 6.7 million adults ages 65 and older in the US have Alzheimer’s.

In the trials involving patients with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage disease, the progression of the illness was slowed by 27% over an 18-month period.

"While patients still do decline on the drug, the decline is slowed," Wilcock said.

Dr Ronald Petersen, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, told NBC News that Leqembi is not a cure, nor does it stop the disease.

"It’s a first step for hopefully more therapeutics in the future," he said.

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland. — Reuters/File
Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland. — Reuters/File

“The treatment could give people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s more time to maintain their independence and do the things they love," Joanne Pike, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a statement.

"This gives people more months of recognising their spouse, children and grandchildren," Pike said.

The trial of patients was conducted by measuring their performance in six categories: memory, orientation, judgment and problem-solving, community affairs, home and hobbies, and personal care.

Dr Alberto Espay, a neurologist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, said that the 27% slowing in the progression of the illness falls below the threshold of what would be "noticeable" to a patient.

"The odds for brain swelling and haemorrhage are far higher than any actual improvement," said Espay, who launched a petition in June calling for the Alzheimer’s treatment to not get full approval.

In its approval, the FDA included its strongest warning label — called a boxed warning — about these particular side effects, noting that they can lead to seizures and death.

In addition, before starting the drug, patients should undergo genetic testing to better understand their risk for these side effects.

Petersen said that in about 75% of people, the brain side effects, which were detected on MRI scans, did not cause symptoms.

Leqembi would be used for people with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer's disease and will be only infused in hospitals or clinics.

More From Health:

How can smartwatches help us medically?

How can smartwatches help us medically?
WHO studying aspartame to find links of cancer

WHO studying aspartame to find links of cancer
'Opioids containing tranq likely to kill men more than women by overdose'

'Opioids containing tranq likely to kill men more than women by overdose'
What you should know about 'leaky gut syndrome'

What you should know about 'leaky gut syndrome'
Widely prescribed medicines for back pain may not benefit people: study

Widely prescribed medicines for back pain may not benefit people: study
Life lesson: How a miracle drug helped Pakistani man defeat cancer

Life lesson: How a miracle drug helped Pakistani man defeat cancer

'Chronic patients should avoid spicy food on Eid'

'Chronic patients should avoid spicy food on Eid'
No smoke sans fire: Rising vape deaths spark alerts amid vaporous evidence

No smoke sans fire: Rising vape deaths spark alerts amid vaporous evidence
Want to lose weight Elon Musk style? It's no rocket science

Want to lose weight Elon Musk style? It's no rocket science
Pfizer discontinues daily weight-loss drug over liver toxicity concerns

Pfizer discontinues daily weight-loss drug over liver toxicity concerns
CDC on high alert as local malaria cases detected after 20 years in US

CDC on high alert as local malaria cases detected after 20 years in US
Can psychedelics unlock critical powers in your brain?

Can psychedelics unlock critical powers in your brain?
Is the world ready for this new virus after COVID?

Is the world ready for this new virus after COVID?
Nine dead in Pindi, Islamabad amid unrelenting heatwave

Nine dead in Pindi, Islamabad amid unrelenting heatwave
Are Americans ready for lab-grown chicken meat?

Are Americans ready for lab-grown chicken meat?
Scared of statins’ side effects? There's a safer alternative for fighting LDL

Scared of statins’ side effects? There's a safer alternative for fighting LDL
Hope grows hair as scientists say skin moles may reverse baldness

Hope grows hair as scientists say skin moles may reverse baldness
Why trendy red light therapy not getting green signal from experts

Why trendy red light therapy not getting green signal from experts