 
menu menu menu

PUBG love story: Pakistani mom sneaks into India to meet lover, lands in Noida jail

By
Web Desk

|July 07, 2023

This picture shows Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena, the PUBG couple. — BBC/File
This picture shows Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena, the PUBG couple. — BBC/File

The online game PUBG once again made headlines after a woman gamer from Pakistan and an Indian guy fell in love through the game and vowed to unite in India — a high-stakes adventure that ultimately led to a tragic ending.

Seema Ghulam Haider, 27, recently illegally travelled to India to live with Sachin Meena, 22, after they met through a virtual gaming platform a few years ago.

She and her four small children entered India illegally in May, and they spent more than a month living with Sachin in Greater Noida, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

The pair have been detained for 14 days since Tuesday by a court. The children are with their mother.

Reporters have heard from the pair that they intend to wed and live together, while authorities claim to be conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Seema married Ghulam Haider, a resident of Sindh, Pakistan, in 2014. He moved to Saudi Arabia for employment five years after in 2019. Meanwhile, Seema started playing PUBG to pass the time.

"I used to play PUBG for two to three hours a day and I got to know Sachin while playing the game," she told the BBC. The two exchanged phone numbers and began speaking regularly.

Three years into their love, Seema emigrated to India to marry Sachin Meena, accusing her previous husband of abuse. Ghulam Haider refutes the charges, claiming that Seema sold their Pakistani home and fled with their children.

According to the police, Seema and Sachin met in Nepal in March and then returned to their countries. Seema returned to Nepal with her four children in May, selling her husband's house to fund the trip.

Meanwhile, Sachin, a grocery shop owner, rented a room for Seema and her children.

His landlord, Girish Kumar, told the BBC that he never suspected anything illegal as Sachin had provided necessary government documents while renting the house and that his parents too had come to visit the couple.

Last week, the pair allegedly visited with a local attorney for counsel regarding Ms Haider's residency in India, but the attorney apparently told the authorities about them, according to the Times of India newspaper.

A lawyer discovered Seema and her children carrying Pakistani passports, while attempting to get married in India and informed the police when they were living in Rabupura.

Sachin's father was arrested for hosting her without a visa. They seek Indian government assistance for marriage, while Haider's husband demands their return to Pakistan as his wife was "seduced" by PUBG.

More From World:

Will US provide Ukraine a controversial weapon banned by over 120 countries?

Will US provide Ukraine a controversial weapon banned by over 120 countries?
At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York

At least 81 passengers injured after two buses collide in New York
Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site

Bullion bets: Archeologists become gold diggers at medieval excavation site
Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom

Israeli brutality continues unabated as more Palestinians embrace martyrdom
Six killed in fire at Italian retirement home

Six killed in fire at Italian retirement home
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says 'impossible to part ways with China'

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says 'impossible to part ways with China'
Gujarat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction

Gujarat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction
Shocking disclosure about OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush

Shocking disclosure about OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush
Sweden mulls banning Quran desecration: minister

Sweden mulls banning Quran desecration: minister
US condemns brutal attack on Russian journalist, lawyer in Chechnya

US condemns brutal attack on Russian journalist, lawyer in Chechnya
Russian jets harass US drone again in Syria, US-Russia friction rises

Russian jets harass US drone again in Syria, US-Russia friction rises
Trump's aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago cocuments case

Trump's aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago cocuments case
Threads: Instagram's answer to Twitter, explained

Threads: Instagram's answer to Twitter, explained
Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

Brazilian Women's World Cup team's plane pays tribute to Mahsa Amini

Titan sub operator announces suspending all operations

Titan sub operator announces suspending all operations
Two firefighters dead, five injured in cargo fire at New Jersey port

Two firefighters dead, five injured in cargo fire at New Jersey port
Iran ‘forcibly seizes’ commercial vessel in Gulf

Iran ‘forcibly seizes’ commercial vessel in Gulf
MrBeast sets Threads app record with most followers on launch day

MrBeast sets Threads app record with most followers on launch day