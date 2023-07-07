Prince Harry spells 'symbols' of his growing love for the US: Here's How

Prince Harry has given clear signals to Britons about his new identity in the US.



The Duke of Sussex has become a regular American celebrating the country's Independence Day every year. This time around, he was spotted outside his home attending the Fourth of July parade with daughter Lilibet.

Harry also has raised a few eyebrows are skipping the wedding of his own best man, Jack Mann, giving out clear signs that his life in Britain is of the past. The Duke also announced Diana Award this week sans elder brother Prince William.

Royal correspondent Matt Wilkinson tells True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Award, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the UK..'

"They’ve got nowhere to live, so where would they be, the Premier Inn round the corner? They don’t have a base here in the UK, and they’re worried about security."

Harry left UK in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle. The Duke since the day has made very short trips to his home country on account of work.