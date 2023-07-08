'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

Interestingly, 'Blue Beetle' star puts an aggressive approach compared to director conciliatory

Batman is the cornerstone of the DC universe. So when the Blue Beetle trailer contained a one-liner about the superhero being a fascist, it left some died-hard comic fans unhappy.

Responding to the backlash, the filmmaker Ángel Manuel Soto and star Xolo Maridueña have given their versions.

“We always wanted to have fun with the way Rudy talks about other superheroes,” the director told Slashfilm.

“So, to the people who got mad at it, give us a chance. We’re just trying to have fun with the characters that we love.”

“Everybody in our movie loves Batman and Superman and Flash,” Soto continued.

“And of course, we have criticisms about all of them, as we all should. But that doesn’t mean that we hate Batman. We love Batman.”

However, the lead star took a non-conciliatory approach, “** that! Maybe Jaime and the audience don’t agree with Rudy, but you’re allowed to have your opinion.”

Adding, “That’s okay… If you felt some type of way about it, that was the point. So, I think if you agree with it, if you don’t agree with it, it was placed there for a reason. And you know, all of the people who have their Batman shrines at home can keep them there and they don’t have to worry.”

Blue Beetle is the first movie in the new DC universe by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The movie will land in theaters on August 18, 2023.