Fiona Phillips is in ‘good spirits’ since revealing heartbreaking Alzheimer

Fiona Phillips is opening up about her heartbreaking disease, and how she has been doing in the months following her devastating Alzheimer's diagnosis.

On Tuesday, television presenter Fiona, 62, revealed she and her husband were left in 'total shock' when the doctors diagnosed her with Alzheimer's after having feared her brain fog symptom was a sign of menopause.

She originally saw the onset of 'crippling anxiety', 'confusion' and 'brain fog' at the end of 2021. Due to the nature of her symptoms, she saw a menopause specialist and underwent hormone replacement therapy.

Now, insisting she is trying to push through and hold on to hope there will be a cure, she told the Mirror: 'I am trying to keep smiling and getting on with things but it is a bloody horrible disease.

All I can do is keep hoping these trials will make a difference and help find a cure. We have to stop it massacring families like mine.'

She added: 'I’m not brave. I’ve just got to get on with it. I mean, what’s the alternative, to lie down and give up?'

Martin and she are parents to Nat, 24, and Mackenzie, 21. Until now, the couple had not told their children directly that their mother has Alzheimer's.

Fiona told how she had received the news of the devastating dementia disease, which killed both her parents around a year ago, after having suffered for months from brain fog and anxiety.