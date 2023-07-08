 
Princess Anne officially opens maternity theatres

|July 08, 2023

Princess Anne officially opens maternity theatres

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, has officially opened Bradford Royal Infirmary’s new state-of-the-art Maternity theatres.

The Princess Royal is the Patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM).

During the visit, Princess Anne toured the facilities and met staff providing exceptional care to all its patients.

The Princess Royal also met one of the first babies born in the theatres, who returned to the hospital for the celebrations.

According to palace, 1,904 babies have already been born in the new theatres and the new design layout means new mums are able to see their babies at all times.

Princess Anne returned to the royal duties after attending his brother King Charles Scottish coronation on Wednesday.

King Charles was presented with symbols of his authority in Scotland, two months after he was officially crowned as monarch.

