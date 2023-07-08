 
Blake Lively's new movie It Ends With Us release date announced: Deets inside

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023

Blake Lively’s upcoming movie It Ends With Us got an official release date.

Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios’ adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel is scheduled to release on February 9, 2024.

Besides, Lively, other stars include Justin Baldoni, who is also directing the movie, Brandon Sklenar and Hasan Minhaj as well.

According to Deadline report, Lively was last seen filming on June 9 and it’s believed that half the movie had been completed at the time of the shut down due to the writers’ strike.

The production team announced in a statement, “Due to the ongoing WGA strike and the lost days we have experienced due to picketing, we must make the difficult decision to temporarily shut down production.”

Earlier, the movie faced criticism from Hoover’s fans who were disappointed over the casting of Lively and Baldoni because of their ages.

However, speaking to Today, Hoover revealed she wanted actors to “age up the characters” in the movie.

The author explained, “Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult [genre] was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That’s what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young.”

“I didn’t know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There’s not a 20-something neurosurgeon.”

She added, “As I started making this movie, I’m like, ‘We need to age them out, because I messed up.’ So, that’s my fault.”

