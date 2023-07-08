Chad Michael Murray and wife Sarah Roemer expecting third child

Actor Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer expecting a third child (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Chad Michael Murray announces that he'll be soon welcoming a new member to his family, a third baby, with his wife Sarah Roemer.

The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to share the news with his fans. He posted a photo of his wife smiling while standing and showing off a large baby bump.

Murray captioned the post, 'Baby #3 loading... (Heart emoji)." He also quipped, "Anyone knows any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one."

He also acknowledged the poor quality of the photo while apologizing with a witty comment, reports People magazine.



He wrote, "Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I am still on iPhone 8 bcoz I love the button and won't trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

Murray didn't reveal the gender of his third child in the announcement.

In an Instagram story, Murray again posted a cheeky comment writing, "Gonna need a bigger car" with a shocking face emoji.

Murray is married to the 38-year-old actress Roemer since 2015, and welcomed her first child, a baby boy, later in the same year.

They also have a daughter born in 2017.

The couple hadn't publicly revealed the names of their kids.