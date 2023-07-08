Singer under Fifty Fifty’s agency expresses support for group

Fifty Fifty have filed for the suspension of their exclusive contracts with the agency ATTRAKT

Gil Hak Mi, a singer under the agency ATTRAKT expressed her support for the K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty as they are embroiled in a dispute with their agency. However, not long after she made the post, she ended up deleting it.

Fifty Fifty have filed for the suspension of their exclusive contracts with the agency as their legal representatives claimed that the company had violated several of their terms. Meanwhile, ATTRAKT’s CEO claims that the girls were being poached by their producer and being sold to Warner Music Korea instead.

Hak Mi made a post, writing: “I feel bad for those girls… I understand how they feel because I also wanted to do the same. People who have never interacted directly with him won’t ever know.”

She is likely referring to the CEO of the agency. Although her post was reposted to an online community, she deleted the original. Netizens took to social media to give their thoughts on the singer’s post and the whole situation:

“Humans are multi-dimensional. They could be good to one person, but there’s no guarantee that they will be good to someone else. He must have had his own story. There’s no use in looking at things purely from a good vs bad POV.”

Another added: “Because good things about him are said in detail, but bad things are all so ambiguous, it’s no wonder that the response is different. Of course, I do think that people can’t be all good.”