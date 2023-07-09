Meghan Markle surprises fans with Omid Scobie’s ‘extraordinary access’

Experts have just lauded Omid Scobie’s ability to gain ‘extraordinary access’ to Meghan Markle’s life in the US.

Ian Gallagher weighed in on Omid Scobie’s impact on Meghan’s image.

According to a report by the Daily Mail he started the converastion off by explaining how “Though Scobie is scornful of his ‘Meghan’s mouthpiece’ tag, the man who appears to have the inside track on what the Duchess is thinking is suddenly everywhere, always on hand to fight her corner.”

“Nothing seems to escape his ear, not even private conversations. Examples of his extraordinary access abound.”

The author even provided examples of this ability and referenced the revelations made in Finding Freedom, a memoir Meghan adamantly denies having any involvement in.

In response to this the author claimed, “Whether Meghan has had any input into it is anyone’s guess, but Scobie’s role as the Sussexes’ standard-bearer continues to cause disquiet at the Palace.”

For those unversed, these claims and admissions have been brought to light in reference to Omid Scobie’s upcoming book Endgame that promises to offer a candid picture of the monarchy.