WATCH: Donald Trump attracts applause from energetic crowd at UFC

|July 09, 2023

The crowd cheered and appeared excited as former US President Donald Trump attended the UFC 290 Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, meeting with fans and supporters as his 2024 presidential campaign is in full swing.

UFC President Dana White joined the 45th president of the US in the hall and escorted him to his seat.

The former president is said to be a good friend of White, who has supported Trump in his past political campaigns, speaking up in his favour at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The 77-year-old former president attended numerous events at UFC, the most notable one was Nate Diaz’s fight with Jorge Masvidal in 2019.

MMA fans were quick to comment on Trump being in attendance for the Sin City card, with one saying: "Dana White walks in with Donald Trump and this place popped big."

Another said: "BEST PRESIDENT EVER!!!"

While another said: "Awesome!"

One remarked: "Dana White the NEXT VP."

The Republican presidential candidate had been attending the events even when he was president of the US. He had been in for UFC events sitting with Mike Tyson and Kid Rock.

When recalling his RNC speech for Trump, White told Tucker Carlson: "This guy has been so good to me it's unexplainable.

"He's been a very good friend to me since the day I met him. When we bought this company it had such a bad stigma attached to it and the sport that we couldn't even get into venues, they didn't want us."

He further said: "Donald Trump saw that this thing could possibly be big, plus he's a sports guy who loves sports, and he offered us to come do the event at the Trump Taj Mahal at Atlantic City.

"He cut us a very fair deal and we went down there and did two events with him where he showed up for the first fight and stayed until the last fight.

"Imagine back then; Trump brand is way up, UFC brand is way down, but he took us in and he was great."

White even credited the former president for "everything good that has ever happened" to him. 

"Everything that ever happened to me in my career after that day, the first guy to reach out and say congratulations was Donald Trump; whether it was a letter or one time we were on the cover of the New York Times.

"He said, 'I always knew you were going to do it, Dana, congratulations.' And he sent me the paper. He sent me a pen one time congratulating me."

"He's always sending something to say congratulations; a guy who is genuinely happy for your success."

