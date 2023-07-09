 
King Charles ‘never the leading light’ in royal family despite his position

By
Web Desk

July 09, 2023

While King Charles may have landed the leading role in the royal family now, he was never the most popular royal.

However, royal expert, Daniela Elser is of the view, that despite becoming king, the royal is still not getting the limelight and attention that he hoped to get with the position.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, Elser writes that in the “Charles famously grumbled when his Disney princess wife Diana attracted adoring crowds by the tens of thousands while he moped about in his beige safari suit.”

She then described, that in the ’90, after he separated with Princess Diana, “things devolved such that the couple seemed locked in a permanent death match for the public’s hearts and minds.”

Even after the death of his ex-wife, “Charles did not get a real go at being the star, what with Princes William and Harry turning out to be serious bits of all right who fell out of Mayfair nightclubs and got themselves photogenic girlfriends.”

Elser opined that the “last 40 years is testament to what a mess things become when various factions inside the royal tent, intentionally or otherwise, eclipse those higher up the line of succession.”

“The last 12 years of the union of William and the world’s most famous part-time accessories buyer has only seen their star glow brighter and brighter,” Elser continued.

“For Charles’ entire life, there has always been someone in his family more interesting, more glamorous, more photogenic, or better able to sell newspapers than himself.”

The royal expert claimed that the monarch “might have enjoyed better and better approval ratings in recent years and higher and higher favourability with the hoi polloi but still, he was only just part of the ensemble cast of the royal family, never the leading light.”

She surmised that “even now he is King, that has not really changed.”

