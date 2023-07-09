Chad Michael Murray drops a major hint about the gender of his expected third child 

|July 09, 2023
Actor Chad Michael Murray who recently announced that he is expecting a third child wife his wife Sarah Roemer has now hinted about the sex of the baby.
The 41-year-old TV star appeared to reveal the sex of their baby just a day after announcing the expected arrival in an Instagram reel full of family snaps and videos on Saturday.
Murray shared a photo of her wife standing alone with showing off her baby bump, he captioned the post, " We travel this world as a little wolf pack - this baby's been everywhere already and she's not even outside yet:)", apparently revealing that the couple is expecting a girl.
He continued, "Thank you mama for our pack - literally (power emoji) (heart emoji) (power emoji)," reports People magazine.
He also made it clear that the family of 5 won't be holding back any travel plans once the new addition arrives.
"I can hear it now- Uhoh, here come the Murray's (laughing emoji) #babynews #baby #baby#3."
The reel he shared was packed with adorable and sweet family snaps. It began with Roemer being kissed by Murray on the cheek.
The song What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong played over the reel.
The 38-year-old Roemer is married to 41-year-old TV star, Murray, since 2015.
They welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2015 and also share a daughter who was born in 2017.