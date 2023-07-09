Rita Ora calls out social media over infringing celebrities’ privacy

British singer Rita Ora has recently called out Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for infringing celebrities’ privacy.



Speaking to The Telegraph, Rita revealed there is no concept of mystery around celebrity life.

“I think the mystery is gone. You don’t see massive groups of people crying when a famous person gets into a car, like back in the days when you would see footage of The Beatles getting off a plane,” said the songwriter.

Rita continued, “Now people can see what you’re doing all the time.”

“You have Instagram, TikTok, and it’s up to you how much you share, but if you’re not connected, people are like, ‘Who do you think you are?”’ stated the TV personality.

The outlet reported that Rita is the most popular British celebrity on IG and TikTok.

The singer mentioned that she used social media for her music promotion and lately she’s been posting news about her new album, You & I, which is released now.

“I choose to be open with my social media, but I miss the idea of mystery,” remarked Rita.

Rita recalled how her mother was upset during pandemic when she broke lockdown rules for her 30th birthday with a big party at the Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill in November 2020.

Following this incident, Rita lost almost 200,000 followers from her Instagram account at the time and received a lot of negative comments across social media.

However, when asked about the scandal in her interview, Rita added, “I’ve said everything I need to say.”

“You should ask Boris Johnson about that,” she quipped.