James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

British actor James Norton has recently explained how he dealt with his diabetes during taxing play, A Little Life.

Speaking to BBC, the Happy Valley star, who suffered from diabetes type 1, opened up that usually performed on stage for three and a half hours every day for the play adapted from the 2015 novel by Hanya Yanagihara.

The actor revealed how he had glucose shots and food hidden on stage to control his blood sugar levels on the stage.

“Adrenaline affects sugar levels,” said Norton.

The actor mentioned, “I can’t leave the stage apart from the interval for three and a half hour hours.”

“So, I have to find ingenious ways of working out what my sugar levels are doing and then mitigating against going hypoglycaemic, which is a risky low, which would cause me to become disorientated and sweat, and eventually faint,” disclosed Norton.

The actor pointed out, “If you’d asked me six months ago whether I would be able to do a three-and-a-half-hour play as a diabetic, I’d have been really scared.”

“I’m so proud that I’ve been able to prove to myself and other type 1 diabetics that I’m able to do that,” he added.

