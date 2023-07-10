 
Kim Kardashian ditches glam, flaunts her make-up free look

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2023

Kim Kardashian is showing her make-free look while vacationing in Idaho with her daughter North West.

It comes after the normally glammed-up 42-year-old star finally apologised to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and accepted her mistake after having a face-to-face conversation about Dolce & Gabbana drama.

The beauty, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, donned a black baseball cap and fitted black athleisure.

The busy SKIMS mogul took time off to enjoy herself in the state's Couer D'Alene, known for its water sports.

Kardashian was joined by friends as she treated her firstborn child to a boating day on the city's eponymous lake.

Despite filing for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, Kim still supports her ex by wearing shoes from his Yeezy collaboration with Adidas, which she demonstrated during the outing.

Kim boarded the boat with a black tote bag set over her shoulder, and she wore large black shades.

It comes after the bombshell recently revisited a pivotal moment in her life while speaking to Vogue Italia for its July cover story.

The multihyphenate recalled passing the 'baby bar,' formally known as the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, which was documented on Hulu's The Kardashians.


