Can weight-loss injections make you suicidal? Here's what we know

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it is reviewing some weight-loss injections after receiving information that the jabs were linked to suicidal thoughts and self-harm among users, BBC reported.

Iceland, a member state, informed the European drug regulator after it saw three cases, with the EMA set to look at Wegovy, Saxenda and similar drugs — which help reduce a person's appetite.

Although product leaflets list suicidal thoughts as a possible side effect, suicidal behaviour isn't listed for "these prescription drugs".

"The EMA's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), which is conducting the review, will consider whether other treatments in same broader category of medicines, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, also need assessing," the British broadcaster reported.

Initially, the drug regulator will assess the risks of the medication that contains semaglutide or liraglutide.

"The review is being carried out in the context of a signal procedure raised by the Icelandic Medicines Agency, following three case reports," an EMA official said.

"A signal is information on a new or known adverse event that is potentially caused by a medicine and that warrants further investigation.

"The case reports included two cases of suicidal thoughts - one following the use of Saxenda and one after Ozempic.

"One additional case reported thoughts of self-injury with Saxenda.

"The EMA will communicate further when more information becomes available."