 
menu menu menu

Pakistan women's football team tour to Singapore hangs in the balance

By
Faizan Lakhani

|July 10, 2023

The picture posted on December 3, 2022 shows Pakistan’s women football team in Lahore. —  Twitter/@TheRealPFF
The picture posted on December 3, 2022 shows Pakistan’s women football team in Lahore. —  Twitter/@TheRealPFF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has refused to provide a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for the women's team's tour to Singapore.

Pakistan women's team was scheduled to play two friendly matches against Singapore on July 15 and 18; they were scheduled to depart on the evening of July 13 for these games.

The PFF had sought NOC from PSB for touring Singapore, but their request was denied.

PSB's letter to PFF mentions that federations are required to submit all relevant documents for government clearance at least six weeks before the departure date.

"In view of aforesaid instructions, PSB is not in a position to process the case at this belated stage," the PSB letter states.

It is worth mentioning that the Football Association of Singapore sent official confirmation of the tour to PFF on June 26. PFF wrote the letter for NOC on June 27, which was delivered to PSB soon after Eid Holidays.

A source in PFF wondered how PSB could expect a federation to send documents for NOC even before the tour is confirmed.

The denial of NOC means the Pakistan women's football team is set to miss the opportunity of playing international games during the FIFA window.

Last month, the PFF had to wait until the last minute for NOCs to tour Mauritius and India.

More From Sports:

Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court over hand-shake snub

Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court over hand-shake snub
Wimbledon umpire requests spectators to refrain from opening Champagne bottles mid-match

Wimbledon umpire requests spectators to refrain from opening Champagne bottles mid-match
Kylian Mbappe brands PSG 'divisive' in candid magazine interview

Kylian Mbappe brands PSG 'divisive' in candid magazine interview
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to win ICC World Cup Qualifier final

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to win ICC World Cup Qualifier final
Volkanovski outperforms Rodriguez to defend featherweight title at UFC 290

Volkanovski outperforms Rodriguez to defend featherweight title at UFC 290
England beat Australia to keep Ashes series alive

England beat Australia to keep Ashes series alive
Chitral win Shandur Polo Festival by beating Gilgit 7-5

Chitral win Shandur Polo Festival by beating Gilgit 7-5
'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife

'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife
Berrettini says he 'would've signed in blood' to play at Wimbledon

Berrettini says he 'would've signed in blood' to play at Wimbledon
World Cup 2023: PM's aide says national team should be allowed to tour India

World Cup 2023: PM's aide says national team should be allowed to tour India
World Cup 2023: Minister says Pakistan should not play in India

World Cup 2023: Minister says Pakistan should not play in India
Gibbs among foreign coaches appointed for PCB Pathway Cricket Programme

Gibbs among foreign coaches appointed for PCB Pathway Cricket Programme
Pakistan cricket team reaches Sri Lanka to play Test series

Pakistan cricket team reaches Sri Lanka to play Test series
Max Verstappen dominates British Grand Prix with record-equalling win

Max Verstappen dominates British Grand Prix with record-equalling win
Headingley set for yet another thrilling Ashes clash

Headingley set for yet another thrilling Ashes clash
Retired Sumo wrestlers fight tourists with entertaining demonstrations

Retired Sumo wrestlers fight tourists with entertaining demonstrations
David de Gea departs Manchester United after 12-year spell

David de Gea departs Manchester United after 12-year spell
PSG pressurising Kylian Mbappe to leave club: reports

PSG pressurising Kylian Mbappe to leave club: reports