Holly Willoughby has quietly started her two month holiday

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Holly Willoughby used to take a vacation to relax with her children and her former co-host Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby has reportedly taken off for her two-month holiday from This Morning without major notice. She usually takes a vacation around this time to relax with her children and her former co-host Phillip Schofield.

However, due to Phillip’s major scandal where he revealed that he had been having an affair with a younger man and subsequently resigned from This Morning and ITV, it seems Holly has decided to have an extended vacation, according to The Sun.

Her spot will be taken over by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond from Mondays to Fridays. 


Although Holly usually works from Monday to Thursday, she tends to work a five-day schedule before she takes off for vacation.

She and her co-host of over a decade Phillip gave messages to fans before they departed for around six weeks. This time, however, she did not give any special messages to fans and simply signed off with the regular “see you, bye."

They also used to kick off their holiday with a special Friday episode like in 2021 when they consumed eight glasses of wine before they took off to Portugal for their time away.

