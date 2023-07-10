Laura Anderson of 'Love Island' confesses pregnancy panic ahead of baby girl's arrival

Laura Anderson, The Love Island star, who is pregnant with her first baby has recently confessed to 'panicking' as she prepares to welcome a baby girl with her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

She expressed her excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.

The Scottish TV star announced her pregnancy in February which was around the same time as her split from Hollyoaks star, Gary Lucy, reports The Mirror.

Laura has shared her anxieties regarding delivering her first child.

In her recent article for OK! magazine, Laura said, "I still feel like my baby is going to come early - I don't think I have two months' worth of growth left in me."

She revealed her miscalculation about how far she was in pregnancy. She thought of being 33 weeks along but was 32 weeks.

Laura said, "I keep my hospital bag packed and ready."

Revealing that she keeps panicking about going into labor she said, "What if I go into labor when I'm not at home and don't have the bag?"

She shared that she is going to include straws in her bag as she was updated about her inability of holding own drink during labor, adding that snacks are a big must-do for labor.

Laura revealed that she feels connected to her baby in her tummy.

Laura met Gary Lucy on Celebs Go Dating in 2022 and they had ended their five-month relationship earlier this year.

She didn't confirm Garry's attendance during the birth but revealed that her mother would stay by her side.