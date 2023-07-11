 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest Lilibet stunt fails to get spotlight?

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were seemingly snubbed by the royal family at King Charles III's Scottish coronation last week, enjoyed outing with their children to celebrated the Fourth of July in Montecito, but could not get the spotlight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured enjoying family moments with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at a parade on Tuesday, a day before the King Charles coronation in Scotland.

But, the Sussexes' photos appeared on social media the next day when King Charles was presented with the Crown of Scotland at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on July 5, 2023.

According to some, Meghan and Harry attempted to steal the King's glory on his big day, but failed as they could not get the attention from media at the big event.

Meghan's unseen footage with her two-year-old daughter was shared by a luxury local hotel owned by a friend of the Sussexes, Rick Caruso, who previously revealed how he had first met the couple back in May 2020 to discuss 'charity work' as well as their future plans.

In the clip, the mother-daughter duo can be seen waving to passersby  while they watch the parade.

According to The Times, Meghan and Harry have since dined at the exclusive hotel, while the Duchess' ex-husband Trevor also tied the knot at the premises last year.

