Pink actually planning to move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia

Pink actually planning move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia

Rockstar Pink is looking to have a change in her environs as she plans to relocate to a different country.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, “Pink is seriously considering moving her family to Australia.”

“It’s not only somewhere she’s been a lot, but it’s her favourite place in the world and she has a huge fan base there as well,” the insider revealed.

The Just Give Me a Reason singer, 43, shares two children, daughter Willow Sage Hart, 12, and son Jameson Moon Hart, 6, with her husband Carey Hart.

The insider further added that the Try singer “has a ton of connections and friends” in the country already. “She has performed in Australia countless times and has a number of shows coming up in early 2024 so she’ll be there for several weeks,” the source said.

The artist is set to visit the country in February 2024 as a part of her Summer Carnival tour, which began in June.

“I was like, ‘If we are going somewhere, Carey, that’s where we are going. So, I was kind of looking into it,” she shared.

The source added that Australia is a country where the musician “feels very comfortable and loves that it’s so peaceful. It’s exquisite and the beaches are gorgeous.”

The insider also glimpsed into the Aussie life P!nk has envisioned, “Pink believes she and her family would have an amazing life out there. Pink and Carey would love to live in the countryside away from the city so that their kids can still have plenty of space to ride their dirt bikes and play.”

Previously, the three-time Grammy-winning artist expressed her desire to move to Australia in February when she appeared on the Australian 60 Minutes.

“Last year I was thinking about applying for citizenship, I am not even joking,” she said, noting that she’d told Hart, 47, that they should consider making the change.