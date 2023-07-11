 
menu menu menu

Holly Willoughby taking break from ‘This Morning’ show

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Holly Willoughby taking break from ‘This Morning’ show
Holly Willoughby taking break from ‘This Morning’ show

This Morning star Holly Willoughby is reported taking a two-month break from the show following Phillip Schofield scandal.

According to the Independent, Holly has taken a two-month break and Thursday, July 13 will be her last show before she returns in September.

The publication, citing The Sun, reported the ITV presenter, 42 is simply taking her “usual and planned break over the summer”.

The Dancing on Ice host has been presenting This Morning daily show with Craig Doyle for the last two weeks, following the departure of Phillip Schofield in May.

Phillip resigned after admitting to lying about an affair with a This Morning colleague.

Meanwhile, according to the publication, as Holly is taking break, the ITV has announced her replacement for hosting the show.

It comes after Holly shared the sad news that her mother-in-law has died two days back.



More From Entertainment:

King Charles loses his patience yet again as he welcomes Joe Biden, video goes viral video

King Charles loses his patience yet again as he welcomes Joe Biden, video goes viral
Simon Cowell eyeing huge career change, signs multimillion dollar deal

Simon Cowell eyeing huge career change, signs multimillion dollar deal

Palace reacts to reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol with King Charles video

Palace reacts to reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol with King Charles
Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to partner Eva Mendes at 'Barbie' premiere

Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to partner Eva Mendes at 'Barbie' premiere
Paris Hilton shares glimpse of ‘precious’ memories with ‘her ‘beautiful nieces’: Photos

Paris Hilton shares glimpse of ‘precious’ memories with ‘her ‘beautiful nieces’: Photos
Pink actually planning to move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia

Pink actually planning to move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia

King Charles marks The Bahamas' 50th anniversary of independence

King Charles marks The Bahamas' 50th anniversary of independence
Jamie Foxx ‘taking it easy’ after first public outing since hospitalisation video

Jamie Foxx ‘taking it easy’ after first public outing since hospitalisation
Hayley Atwell discloses how Tom Cruise helped her with stunt in 'MI 7'

Hayley Atwell discloses how Tom Cruise helped her with stunt in 'MI 7'
Joe Biden breaks another royal protocol in meeting with King Charles? video

Joe Biden breaks another royal protocol in meeting with King Charles?
Tom Cruise talks about Ethan Hunt's running style in 'Mission Impossible'

Tom Cruise talks about Ethan Hunt's running style in 'Mission Impossible'
'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66

'Passions' actor Andrea Evans passes away at 66
Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'

Tom Holland admits being addicted to 'alcohol' prior to 'sobriety journey'
Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour video

Madonna had ‘battle raging’ with team urging them not to postpone tour
Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham

Nicola Peltz dedicates loving birthday tribute to ‘baby sis’ Harper Beckham
Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins

Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins
Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit

Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit
King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart

King Charles tells Joe Biden Prince Harry, Meghan still close to his heart