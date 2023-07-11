Holly Willoughby taking break from ‘This Morning’ show

This Morning star Holly Willoughby is reported taking a two-month break from the show following Phillip Schofield scandal.



According to the Independent, Holly has taken a two-month break and Thursday, July 13 will be her last show before she returns in September.

The publication, citing The Sun, reported the ITV presenter, 42 is simply taking her “usual and planned break over the summer”.

The Dancing on Ice host has been presenting This Morning daily show with Craig Doyle for the last two weeks, following the departure of Phillip Schofield in May.

Phillip resigned after admitting to lying about an affair with a This Morning colleague.

Meanwhile, according to the publication, as Holly is taking break, the ITV has announced her replacement for hosting the show.

It comes after Holly shared the sad news that her mother-in-law has died two days back.







