Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Conor McGregor spent a day out at the beach with his pregnant fiancée Dee Devlin as the sexual assault allegations against him remain fresh. The 34-year-old champion proudly flexed his muscles while posing for photos at an unspecified holiday location.

Not so long ago, heavy accusations were made against him that claimed he had sexually assaulted a woman in the bathroom in Florida at the NBA finals. He has denied the allegations through his legal team as his attorney Barbara R. Llanes claimed that the accusations were “no more than a shakedown.”

After the news came out, Dee made her way out to the Big Apple to support her husband and they soon took to the beach for a family vacation with their three children, six-year-old Conor Jr., four-year-old Croia Mairhead and two-year-old Rian.

This isn’t the first time that allegations have been made against Conor McGregor, he was accused of sexual assault twice in 2019, once in Corsica in 2020 and again in 2021 for an incident that allegedly took place in 2018.

Despite the many allegations, he is yet to face any legal repercussions for his actions as he has claimed he was innocent in all of the classes.

