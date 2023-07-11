 
menu menu menu

Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Trucks carrying aid from UN World Food Programme (WFP), following a deadly earthquake, are parked at Bab al-Hawa crossing, Syria February 20, 2023. — Reuters
Trucks carrying aid from UN World Food Programme (WFP), following a deadly earthquake, are parked at Bab al-Hawa crossing, Syria February 20, 2023. — Reuters

Russia on Tuesday vetoed a resolution seeking a nine-month extension of a key Syria aid route at the United Nations Security Council, throwing the vital mechanism that provides life-saving support to millions of people into doubt.

The UN-brokered agreement that allows for the delivery of aid overland from Turkey into rebel-held areas of Syria expired a day earlier, AFP reported.  

Many council members including the United States (US) and Britain have called for a full-year extension but Russia has insisted on just six months.

It vetoed the nine-month compromise proposed by Switzerland and Brazil.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the veto "an act of utter cruelty."

The 15 members of the Security Council had been trying for days to find a compromise to extend the deal, which since 2014 has allowed for food, water and medicine to be trucked to northwestern Syria without the authorisation of Damascus.

The crossing provides for more than 80% of the needs of people living in rebel-controlled areas — everything from diapers and blankets to chickpeas. The government in Damascus regularly denounces the aid deliveries as a violation of its sovereignty.

Russia has been chipping away at the aid mechanism for years.

The accord originally allowed for four entry points into rebel-held Syria, though now only the Bab al-Hawa crossing remains passable. The aid mechanism comes up for renewal every six months due to pressure from Damascus ally Moscow.

More From World:

US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide

US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide
Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis

Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis
Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge

Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge
BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move

BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move
Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?

Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?
North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone

North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone
Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans

Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans
BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?

BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?
When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?

When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?
Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India

Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India
Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead

Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead
France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday

France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday
Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011

Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011
Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer

Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer
Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support

Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support
BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'

BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'
‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’

‘Europe heatwave killed over 60,000 in record-breaking 2022 summer’
India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France

India defence ministry permits to buy 26 Rafales, 3 submarines from France