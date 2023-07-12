Jimmy Weldon, voice of 'Duck Yakky Doodle,' passes away at 99

Jimmy Weldon, the voice of 'Duck Yakky Doodle,' passes away at 99

Jimmy Weldon, the legendary actor who voiced the famous cartoon Duck Yakky Doodle died at the age of 99.

Weldon was known for his work as a voice actor, a ventriloquist, and a TV host and he has also created an animation studio Hanna-Barbera. His career spanned from the 1940s until he died in 2023.

The cartoon Yakky Doodle was first aired in 1961 and streamed 33 episodes at The Yogi Bear Show, reports Metro.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary voice actor also served in the US Army in 2nd World War. The news of his sad demise was confirmed by American Legion Post 43 in Hollywood.

In his early 20s, the Duck Yakky voice artist started his career at a radio station as a disk jockey. He developed his first duck character Webster Webfoot to be presented on the show.

Leaping forward from radio to TV, Weldon got a chance to present a game show called Funny Boners.

After that, he was cast for performance as the voice artist for Yakky Doodle.

Along with his voice-over work, the artist starred in several episodes of different shows including The Waltons, S.W.A.T, B.J, the Bear, Dallas, The Rockford Files and It's a Living.

Hearing the news of his death fans posted their tributes on Facebook with one writing, "We lost a legend of the veteran community this week. Just shy of his 100th birthday, our friend Jimmy Weldon passed away."

Another said, "God Rest the Soul of Jummy Weldone."