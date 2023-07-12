 
When Zendaya lost her cool at pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Tom Holland and Zendaya prefered to keep their matters private
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been an item for quite some time, and the pair's cute moments are all over social media.

But the internet is a tricky thing, as the duo's budding romance is ongoing; a rumour was set off on Twitter last year.

The misunderstanding stemmed from a TikTok video where a fake ultrasound was edited to look like the Spider-Man star's one.

The viral video made the 26-year-old's fans flood the internet with questions.

"Wait Zendaya is pregnant?" asked a curious fan, "I need to know who's y'all source is because why everybody on the [timeline] saying this."

"Zendaya PREGNANT?? I just fell to my knees in a walmart," another commented.

"See now; this is why I stay off Twitter," Zendaya at the time angrily reacted to the false rumours on her Instagram story.

"Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly," the Euphoria star said.

Meanwhile, recently, Holland expressed his closeness to his "girlfriend" in a podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes.

"I'm lucky I have someone like Zendaya in my life. It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone who is in the same boat as you. You know, you can share you experiences and that sort of stuff, and that holds its weight in gold."

