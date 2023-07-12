BCCI's Jay Shah accepts invitation to visit Pakistan: PCB chief

PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf (right) meets BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. — Twitter/File

PCB's Zaka Ashraf and BCCI's Jay Shah meet in South Africa.

Both side's to hold talks for presumption of bilateral cricket ties.

"I discussed options to resume cricketing ties with Jay Shah."

ISLAMABAD: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan during or before the start of the Asia Cup, PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf told The News.

The development came after PCB and BCCI officials held two rounds of talks in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday on the sidelines of an ICC Executives meeting, the publication reported.

The officials agreed to hold further talks to resume bilateral cricketing ties.

Talking to The News from Durban, PCB's Ashraf confirmed his two meetings with Indian officials within a day.

"First, it was three on three meeting with all leading officials present from both countries, who engaged in group meetings.

Later, it was one on one meeting. I discussed different options to resume cricketing ties with Jay Shah, who was also positive and accepted my invitation to tour Pakistan during or before the start of the Asia Cup."

He also invited me to take a trip to India during the World Cup, which I accepted. I told him that the Pakistani nation always respected their guests and welcomed them," said Ashraf.

Ashraf said that both sets of meetings were fruitful as cricketing officials of both countries heard each other's points of view.

The best thing is that both the cricketing boards have agreed to improve ties through future talks, added Ashraf.

Following years of break, such negotiations could well be the beginning of the renewal of cricket between the two countries.