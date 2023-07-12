 
Taylor Lautner corrects fans, says, it's 'Lowt-ner,' not 'Lawt-ner'

Taylor Lautner, known for his role in the Twilight series, recently took the opportunity to clarify the mispronunciation of his last name that has persisted for years among his fans.

In an appearance on The Unplanned Podcast with Matt & Abby, the 31-year-old actor disclosed that the correct pronunciation of his last name is "Lowt-ner," not "Lawt-ner" as many have been saying. 

Lautner acknowledged that the mistake was partly his own fault, admitting, "It is my fault nobody knows how it is pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades," Lautner explained. "I just never in interviews or anything stopped anyone and said, 'It's not Lawt-ner, it's Lowt-ner.' "

Despite the prolonged mispronunciation, Lautner expressed that he didn't view it as a significant issue. According to him, "I don't care. Laht-ner. Lawt-ner. Lowt-ner. It's all the same thing," he assured the podcast hosts.

With this clarification, fans can now update their pronunciation to reflect Taylor Lautner's preferred way of saying his last name.

