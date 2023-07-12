Lil Nas X escapes charges after riding electric scooter through Norwegian tunnel

According to reports, Lil Nas X and three other individuals from the United States encountered a brief interruption from Norwegian authorities when they chose to navigate through a tunnel in Oslo on electric scooters.

Following the police intervention, the tunnel was temporarily closed, as per a statement issued by the police department on Twitter on Tuesday. However, none of the individuals riding the scooters were charged or detained in connection with the incident.

The authorities explained that the group of riders had mistakenly followed a GPS route into the tunnel on Monday night and occupied "a significant portion of the roadway," requiring lane closures.

"They apologized. We have escorted them out," added the police department, as reported by the Associated Press.

While the police department did not officially confirm Lil Nas X's involvement, Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet claimed that the 24-year-old artist was among the group of tourists.

Rolling Stone mentioned that the singer of "Montero" later posted photos on Instagram, including some taken inside the tunnel. One photo was accompanied by the caption "about to go to jail in Norway."

In a subsequent post, Lil Nas X shared an image in which he posed alongside two police officers, captioning it, "nvm they f— wit my music."

Lil Nas X is currently in Norway to perform at the Slottsfjell festival this week.