Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws

Kanye West is giving his best in his new marital life.

The controversial rapper has finally met his Australian in-laws, seven months after he tied the knot with Melbourne native Bianca Censori and it showed how serious he is in his new life.

The controversial rapper jetted off to Tokyo with his wife several days ago, where they were joined by Bianca's parents Leo and Alexandra and her sister Angelina.

West, 46, who now goes by 'Ye', did not post about his meeting with his in-laws on social media, but photos from the trip suggest they did spend time together.

The Heartless star was pictured with his fashion designer wife in the crowd at a traditional sumo wrestling match in the Japanese capital.

While they weren't seen at the wrestling bout, another image posted by Bianca's sister this week showed Leo and Alexandra exploring the streets of Tokyo.

West married Bianca, who works as an architectural designer for his fashion label Yeezy, back in January.

The ceremony followed his highly publicised split from reality star Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The hip-hop star had reportedly planned a trip to Australia shortly after his nuptials.

However, the visit never happened after a warning from the Australian government that he could be denied entry due to his recent anti-Semitic remarks.

Despite the setback, West and his new bride made the most of their Tokyo getaway.



