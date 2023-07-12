 
menu menu menu

Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Taylor Swift is currently hopping city to city performing shows for her Eras Tour.

However, as the singer is takes on this ambitious gig, she did not forget to make a heartfelt gesture for the entire team working tirelessly pulling off the much-hyped shows for the Grammy-winning artist, 33.

Musician Gayle, 19, who is opening for Swift in several of her shows, revealed to People Magazine that the Anti-Hero hitmaker gifted the entire team with gold tag necklaces with the words ‘The Eras Tour’ engraved on them.

Singing praises for Swift, the 19-year-old singer shared that the necklace was more than a piece of jewellery, as it resonated with role Swift has played in her life.

“She is like a big sister to me,” Gayle told the outlet. “When you’re in music, there’s so many unknowns and there’s so many stresses. I’m a perfectionist, and not everything is going to be perfect all the time.”

Gayle continued, “There’s definitely been times where I’ve been able to talk about my insecurities and my fears and she’s been a very comforting person. She’s been such a light in my life.”

Taylor Swift makes a bejewelled gesture for her team amid Eras Tour

The Lavender Haze singer has been supportive of her friends in any way possible. The Grammy-winning artist, who has a rotation of singers for her shows, gave a nod to Phoebe Bridgers during her New Jersey stop last month.

To honour Bridgers’ final night on tour, she wore a sparkling red Ashish coat with the Phoebe Bridgers x Catbird Give You the Moon Charm and Swimming Pool Chain — a fashion tribute she pointed out to on-stage before performing their duet.

The moon charm Swift opted for is engraved with Bridgers’ lyric “I’d give you the moon” in her handwriting on the back.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report

Prince Harry drug case is ‘pretty high stakes’: report
Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’

Mark Ronson reveals what inspired him to write ‘I’m Just Ken’ for ‘Barbie’
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘scared’ of ‘breaking’ Prince Louis
Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos video

Jack Fincham shares his huge regret amid This Morning chaos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘growing desperate’ for reinvention’?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news
Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws video

Kanye West makes his wife Bianca Censori happy as he finally meets Australian in-laws
Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out

Rob McElhenney makes shocking revelation about his health: Find out
Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’ video

Tom Cruise shares update about next film to be shot in space: ‘Working on it diligently’
Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling insisted on singing the emotional Ken ballad in ‘Barbie’
Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture

Davina McCall shares Masked Singer co-judge impresses her with kind gesture
Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’ video

Meghan Markle can't keep ‘harking on that same negative message’: ‘Not stupid’
Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca

Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoy a yacht getaway in Majorca
Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’ video

Margot Robbie to start family with Tom Ackerley after getting inspired by ‘Barbie’
Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch video

Britney Spears calls out radio station over Vegas incident remarks: Watch
Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness

Hilary Duff masters the art of balancing fame, fashion, and fitness
Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation

Model Megan Fox conceals intimate ink in stunning tattoo transformation
Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news video

Kourtney Kardashian loves being pregnant as she shows off blossoming bump amid big news