'Pani puri' is the new animation featured on Google Doogle

A screengrab of today's Google Doodle. — Google

The Google Doodle on Wednesday featured the most popular street food in South Asia, 'pani puri', which is better known as 'gol gappay' in Pakistan.



Google Doodle is a change in the global search engine's logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous figures as well as traditions with cute and enjoyable digital art and animations.

The cute animation that has taken over Google's logo today is a special and interactive game in which the users are tasked to help a street vendor complete the pani puri orders.

The art is an animation of a roadside stall of savoury food with the vendor and a customer on each end. There is a play button in the middle of the animation, which when clicked, prompts a popup containing a brief description and options for the mode of the game.

The two options include 'Timed' and 'Relaxed' modes.

In both modes, the users must select the different flavours and quantities of the gol gappas according to each customer's preference.

Specifically, the game is designed like many kitchen and cooking-themed games available on Google Play Store.

What is pani puri?

Pani puri or gol gappay is a famous street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis which is served with flavoured waters. The key ingredient for the water is the tamarind pulp.

"And there’s a variety of pani puri for everyone’s taste buds," the Google Doodle's description of the art said.

There are many different types of fillings for everyone's unique palette, but one has to eat the gol gappay quickly and in one bite, or it will get soggy after a dip in the water.

Today's doodle is to acknowledge an Indian restaurant named Indori Zayka and Dainik Bhaskar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which achieved the World Record in 2019 for serving the most flavors of pani puri by offering 51 options under the guidance of Masterchef Neha Shah.

Log on to Google search engine to enjoy the fun game now.